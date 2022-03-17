Is Young Sheldon new tonight on ABC? Are you ready to dive head-first into another episode of the Big Bang Theory prequel? Just like you would imagine, we have a good bit to get into here with the 100th episode coming before long.

So where do we start? We suppose it’s with sharing the bad news: The series is not coming to CBS tonight. Because of the NCAA Tournament we’re on a bit of a hiatus, and the plan right now is for the series to come back on Thursday, March 31. Yet, that episode is a huge milestone and we’re sure there’s going to be some pretty exciting stuff coming throughout! The Handmaid’s Tale actress McKenna Grace is going to be coming bac in this episode as Paige, and we’ll get a chance to learn more about her as she makes a pretty unusual request to Sheldon Cooper.

For some more discussion on what lies ahead, take a look at the 100th episode synopsis below:

“A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth” – Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace). Also, George Sr. and Mary are caught in the middle of Meemaw and Dale’s breakup, and Georgie comes clean to Mandy, on the 100th episode of the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, March 31 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

With this being such an important milestone, it goes without saying that there are probably a few surprises coming in this episode that we don’t know about yet. The mystery is just learning what those surprises will be!

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Young Sheldon right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the 100th episode of Young Sheldon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around! There are more updates on the way, and we don’t want you to miss any of those. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







