BMF season 2 spoilers: Leslie Jones set for key recurring role

Here’s a little bit of BMF season 2 casting news that we definitely did not expect, but are nonetheless rather thrilled to have.

According to a new report from Deadline, Saturday Night Live alum and Supermarket Sweep host Leslie Jones is going to be playing the role of Federal Agent Tracy Chambers on the Starz drama from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Here’s some more insight courtesy of the official description:

Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge. Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.

Given that we primarily know Jones as a comedian, it’s going to be interesting to see what she brings to the table on this show. It’s definitely a departure for her, but an exciting one! We’ve certainly seen over the years comedic actors come into surprising roles and kill it, with one of the best examples being Bob Odenkirk, who also has ties to SNL. We’ve also seen that 50 Cent over the years has done some inventive casting on a number of his shows and it often ends up paying off in a big way. Take, for example, Method Man appearing on Power Book II: Ghost

BMF season 2 should premiere later this year, and we’re hoping that the story delivers following what was an extremely successful season 1. There were so many bright spots, but we’ll give special credit to both the casting and also the use of Detroit as a setting. It felt just as much as a character as anyone who appeared in the actual story.

