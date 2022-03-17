Raised by Wolves season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max?

Following the finale today on HBO Max, can you expect a Raised by Wolves season 3 renewal? Is that something to realistically expect?

The first thing that we should absolutely note here is that, for the time being, everything is still up in the air. The streaming service will determine whether the show comes back or not and for the time being, nothing is 100% confirmed. Are we still hopeful? Sure, but we also have to remember that patience is a virtue here. They will gauge the streaming numbers from the whole season (but especially the finale) and see where to go from there. We’d still argue personally that they need more seasons of original content to differentiate themselves further from HBO proper, but it’s easy for us to say this when we’re not the one looking at costs and revenues.

We do at least know that there’s a real interest in keeping things going behind the scenes! In an interview with Collider, showrunner Aaron Guzikowski basically confirmed as much with the following message:

“Who’s to say whether or not it will get ordered to production, if we’ll get to that point. But I have to keep working on it because if it does get ordered – we have no source material, so I have to keep writing it.

“So as long as the show goes on, I imagine that’s my entire universe. I’m like a method actor, except I’m a method writer i just have to live in this universe.”

If there is another season, we’d hope to see it at some point in 2023! Like so many other series over the past couple of years the launch of season 2 was delayed for some time by the global health crisis; we’re at a point now, meanwhile, where we are hoping for more stability.

Do you want to see a Raised by Wolves season 3 renewal?

