NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Eric Christian Olsen, Daniela Ruah scoop!

If you watch NCIS: Los Angeles at this point in its run, you’re probably a fan of Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah. That seems like a given. We’re also a fan of getting to see them do some exciting stuff behind the scenes.

In the past, we’ve seen Eric co-write an episode. Meanwhile, Daniela has had an opportunity to direct multiple installments this season! As we move forward, it appears that there’s something truly special: An episode written by Olsen and directed by Ruah. They get a chance to team up behind the scenes for an hour of TV, set to air in May!

So what is going to be happening in this episode? According to a report from TVLine, Mercedes Mason is going to be coming back in this episode as DEA Agent Talia Del Campo. The team will work with her to find a missing whistleblower, someone who was ready to testify for the Mexican government against some gun manufacturers. These groups were supposedly targeting cartel members, so it goes without saying there are some incredibly high stakes here.

It’s a wonderful thing that over the years, the writers/producers for NCIS: LA have come to trust their cast enough to take on these opportunities, and they recognize that people like Eric and Daniela care about the show and these characters so much. They want to give viewers something that is memorable, and of course we’d be down for more of these collaborations in the event that a season 14 renewal happens. Will it? We sure hope so, and as of right now, we’re anticipating a decision by the end of April unless CBS wants to really stress us all collectively out.

