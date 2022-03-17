Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 air date: A look at ‘Long Lost’

We already have a pretty good feeling that Blue Bloods season 12 episode 18 is going to be a fascinating episode. After all, there’s a lot that can be read into something as simple as an episode title!

Now that we’ve seen the official name for the April 8 installment, there are a wide array of possibilities dancing through our head. Let’s start with what is now official courtesy of CBS: The title here is “Love Lost.” Doesn’t that feel quite heartbreaking to anyone else out there? It could be a long-lost love, a long-lost friend, or just someone trying to discover a part of themselves that has not been there in a substantial period of time. No matter how you slice it, we’re pretty excited for what could be coming up here.

One of the things that this show has always done a good job at is making these characters have full lives. By that, we mean that there are things they would miss, or people who would get lost during the sands of time. This is a show with tragedy, but also one with hope. We know the Reagans so well and yet, it does still feel like there are layers to peel back. We’d love it if there are some dramatic and heartfelt episodes late this season, and ones that allow the cast to shine further.

There is no specific finale date yet for Blue Bloods season 12; with that being said, we’re hoping to get a little more news on that over the next several weeks. Of course, it would absolutely be nice if we could get a season 13 renewal to go along with it!

