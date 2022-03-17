This Is Us season 6 spoilers: Who is Kevin’s future wife? The latest tease

Who is Kevin Pearson’s future wife? We know that this is one of the great mysteries at the heart of This Is Us. We want an answer — heck, so does everyone under the sun! How can you not want an answer? We’ve seen evidence that he’s found love in the future, but technically a lot of candidates are still out there.

Since there are no apparent plans for Melanie Liburd to return this season, we feel like we can rule Zoe out. With that, it leaves Cassidy, Sophie, and Madison still on the table, and it does feel like they are all still in play.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Justin Hartley himself of course did a good job of setting the stage for what the future holds here — while also, of course, not sharing any specifics:

Don’t give up on anybody! I obviously can’t tell you what happens. And you don’t want to know, you want to watch. But what I will say is that we will have an answer for you. It will be answered, we won’t leave you hanging and it’s very satisfying. It might not be what you want — it might be what you want, it might not be what you want — but it will be satisfying, for sure.

We’ve said it before, but we are Team Madison in terms of the emotional investment and love that is already there. Yet, there is no denying that this past episode established further that Cassidy remains a viable candidate and someone who is clearly a part of his future. Also, Sophie is his first love! That’s always going to matter.

Who do you want to see Kevin end up with on This Is Us season 6?

