Chicago Med season 7 spoilers: Dr. Hannah Asher is back full-time!

How about this for a major Chicago Med season 7 twist we did not see coming?

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Jessy Schram is going to be joining the NBC medical drama full-time now as Dr. Hannah Asher, the character she she played for the second half of season 5 and then the start of season 6. This is a character show struggled mightily with addiction but now, is coming back to the hospital sober and looking for a chance to prove herself within their emergency OBGYN service.

Bringing back Hannah is not something we saw coming with this show, but it does give the drama a little bit more familiarity. That is very-much needed when you consider a lot of the turnover that we’ve seen as of late. Remember that both Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto departed at the end of season 6 and as of late, we’ve also seen very little of Brian Tee as Ethan Choi. Getting Asher back allows for a little more stability, and also some stories about recovery that are almost always compelling to watch.

Now, there is another storyline worth thinking about here, as well: What all of this means for Will Halstead romantically. Remember what was going on with the two the last time she was a fairly regular part of his life? We know that the show loves its romantic drama and there’s an opportunity to see a lot of that moving forward.

Chicago Med will be going on hiatus for the next couple of weeks, but you can expect more of Schram’s story in early April. We’re excited to learn more about what’s next!

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Chicago Med right now

What do you think about Dr. Hannah Asher coming back on Chicago Med season 7?

What sort of stories are you expecting from her as a full-time part of this world? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are even more updates on the way that you won’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







