Resident Alien season 2 episode 9 return date hopes at Syfy

Following tonight’s new episode, it of course makes sense to want the Resident Alien season 2 episode 9 return date at Syfy. So when could it be? What sort of stories can you expect to check out moving forward?

The first order of business here is, of course, noting that you’ll see the show on hold for a good little while. As of right now, the plan is (per TVLine) for more new episodes to debut in the summer. there’s obviously a lot of story left to tell in this world, and there are also some new additions you can prepare for, as well. We do imagine that this world will remain as exciting and off-beat as it has been so far, and we can only hope that it continues to get promotion and love from its network.

We’ve said this before, and we’re sure we will say it many more times over the next few years: We’re always terrified by shows on Syfy. The majority of them almost always get canceled far before they really should.

Here’s one quick tease for you on the future, in particular towards Asta. How is she going to handle taking a life? This happened in episode 8 and as you would imagine, it leads to some interesting dynamics. Here is what executive producer Chris Sheridan had to say in an interview with the aforementioned site:

She doesn’t deal well with it! [Laughs] This is hard for her. It’s not only hard for her, but in Harry’s path towards empathy, which is another theme of this season, Harry’s learning what it’s like to be someone else, to feel what other people are feeling. He has this empathy growing within him. So the more upset Asta is, the more upset Harry is. It’s not just a problem for Asta who committed this huge act where she killed someone. However upset she is, Harry’s going to feel it. He’s going to be really uncomfortable with it, and he’s going to try to fix it. We’ll come into the second half of the season with Asta spiraling out a bit about this, but her spiral takes Harry down with her. We’ll watch how they get through it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Resident Alien right now

What do you most want to see on Resident Alien season 2 episode 8?

Are you sad to be forced to wait a while for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Syfy.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







