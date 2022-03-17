Snowfall season 5 episode 5: Who is Parissa, Teddy’s new ‘friend’?

Tonight on Snowfall season 5 episode 5, we had a chance to meet a new face in this world in Parissa. So who is she really? What does she mean to Teddy?

Tiffany Lonsdale was cast as this character last year, and for months, we only knew her via her description: “strong-willed, powerful, educated, sexual, and with a droll and dry sense of humor, this former physician has a history with Teddy and tends to him after he’s been hurt.” Well, tonight we got a little more context, but not anything as to whether or not she can really be trusted.

There’s no denying to us that Parissa is very out there. She’s not the sort of character we expected to see in this world! After Teddy got shot, he clearly scrambled and wanted to find someone who could help him. She’s got the experience to do that, but can he really trust her? She’s already got knowledge of his drugs that makes things very touchy for him moving forward.

We do think that Parissa could be an important character beyond Teddy, as well, mostly in that she could be used to introduced some of the medical issues of the day in the 1980’s. Snowfall has always strived to create a world that is as realistic as possible; we’ve seen some of that already, and it’s probably only going to continue as the show presses onward.

