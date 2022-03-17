Why is Maia Mitchell leaving Good Trouble, longtime role of Callie?

Why is Maia Mitchell leaving Good Trouble and her role of Callie? We know that this is something that stunned plenty of viewers tonight. We’re genuinely sad about it, mostly because there was SO much nostalgia around that character.

Think about it — when Maia first appeared on The Fosters as this character, she was just a kid. The show aired on ABC Family. That feels like forever ago! Yet, we saw her and Mariana evolve and this new show explored their lives as young adults. Yet, Callie’s life took her tonight to Washington DC, where she has a chance to get a fresh start somewhere else. That has to be exciting for her, and we’re very-much excited to see whatever the future could be holding down the line.

It’s clear to us that Mitchell knew entering season 4 that she would be departing for at least the time being, and this particular story was written in that in mind. We appreciate her coming back to tie things up, especially since that’s not something you see with every other TV actor out there.

From the way the exit was handled, it was clear this was actor-driven. It’s impossible to imagine the show’s producers being altogether eager to lose one of their two main characters. In an interview with TVLine, Maia explains that her exit was in part due to her desire to be back in Australia and around her family, especially in light of the global pandemic:

“I did move to America when I was very young. It has been really hard for me, if I’m being candid, to be away from family. I spent my whole twenties, basically, in another country, [which] I wouldn’t have necessarily done if it wasn’t for my work. I found so much comfort and family in The Fosters cast and crew and then Good Trouble.”

Given the state of the world the past several months, we can’t blame Mitchell for her decision to prioritize those closest to her. We wish her nothing but the best.

How do you feel about Maia Mitchell leaving Good Trouble after tonight’s episode.

