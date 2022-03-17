Snowfall season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Who is behind the attacks?

As you prepare for Snowfall season 5 episode 6 on FX in one week, there’s one thing at the heart of the story: The attacks on Franklin’s people. We know that he and Gustavo have been captured, whereas Teddy and a number of others have been put in a compromising position.

Are we going to be getting answers to all of this sooner rather than later? It seems like we could learn during “The Iliad: Part II” who is responsible for the attacks, but that doesn’t mean we will see them brought to justice over it. There are a lot of surprises that the show could still have in store.

Below, you can check out the full Snowfall season 5 episode 6 synopsis with some other details all about what is coming up next:

Franklin and Gustavo look for an escape; Teddy is forced to put his trust in an old friend; the man behind the hits is revealed.

More than likely the person Teddy is putting trust in is Parissa, the mysterious woman who he went to at the end of tonight’s episode. Will she be able to really help him? It does feel like she’s got her own priorities.

In getting back to Franklin, the biggest thing we’re probably worried about is that tiger. That’s not exactly the sort of thing you want to come into contact with at ANY point.

