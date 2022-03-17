Good Trouble season 4 episode 3 spoilers: The first without Callie?

Are you prepared for Good Trouble season 4 episode 3? At the moment, we’re not altogether sure that we are! There is a new installment coming on Freeform next week and based on early details, we’re in for an emotional hour.

After all, it is looking more and more like this could be the first without Maia Mitchell as Callie. There was talk entering the episode tonight that the character would save goodbye; yet, we were still rather shocked to see it actually happen. Why did it have to? Well, we can’t fault the character for wanting to move to Washington and pursue her future. Isn’t this what almost anyone would want to do if they had the same aspirations as her?

Now, the challenge for this series is that the show will go on. There are no plans to cancel it right now, and Mariana is the last major series regular now who was around on The Fosters. In that way this is now her show, though a lot of other characters will have big stories, as well.

Below, you can check out the full Good Trouble season 4 episode 3 synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

Mariana goes undercover at Revitalize Beauty. Dennis encourages Davia to try something new to get out of her rut. Malika has her first day of work with Lucia Morales and later, she and Angelica take their relationship to the next level.

Will we ever see Callie back in this world again?

Well, the writers didn’t kill her off! We think if Maia is ever open to coming back, we’re sure that the door is going to be open for her in some capacity.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Good Trouble right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Good Trouble season 4 episode 3?

Are you missing Callie as a part of the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, come back to score other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







