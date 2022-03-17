Is Maia Mitchell leaving Good Trouble, role of Callie Adams Foster?

Is Maia Mitchell leaving Good Trouble, and her role of Callie, following the events of tonight’s episode? We know that there have been rumors out there for a while.

Also, consider the way that Freeform was promoting the story tonight: As one that you would not want to miss. Many characters from The Fosters came back, and we also don’t see a mention of the character in the synopsis for episode 3.

Before we even talk about the episode tonight, can we just say that losing her would be an enormous blow to the show? We’re talking about someone who has basically been a part of our TV lives since the days of ABC Family, and this character has undergone such a transformation. Her journey began when she was just a kid but since that time, she’s figured out what she wants out of her life, who her closest friends are, and the causes she’s willing to fight for. She’s been an inspiration to a lot of people out there.

The reason behind the exit is reasonable and makes a good bit of sense: She’s taking on a dream job in Washington DC! This is the sort of thing that anyone would want to do in her position, even if that means leaving behind her family and friends. This wasn’t easy for her, just as we didn’t expect it to be easy on her. She’ll probably miss the West Coast however long she is out there.

What we do at least appreciate about tonight is the myriad of opportunities we had for goodbyes. We mean this for not just Callie as the character, but us as a viewer. Cheers to the emotional bomb being dropped early on so we could deal with it.

