Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 8 spoilers

Is Good Sam new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting season 1 episode 8 in a very short period of time, and after a hiatus?

Well, we wish we had some good stuff to share in this piece … but that’s not the case. Yet again, we’re in a spot where where we don’t have a new installment of the Sophia Bush series. Luckily, this is the last week of the break! There is a new episode in episode 8, and it should be really fun for nostalgic TV viewers. Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton are both going to guest star! There’s a lot of fun that comes with that, and it could also come with a ratings bump.

For a few more details on the story ahead, check out the full Good Sam season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Keep Talking” – When Amy Taylor (Bethany Joy Lenz) is admitted to the hospital accompanied by her sister, Gretchen (Hilarie Burton), with signs of premature heart disease, Dr. Sam Griffith discovers a deeper medical mystery. Also, Griff anxiously awaits the results of his MRI, hoping to get to the root of his troubling symptoms, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, March 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

We hope that these guest stars ARE going to bring more attention to the show, which is very much on the ratings bubble. We think that every little bit helps. In addition to these guest stars, we also do need a compelling story that works to make Good Sam stand out from a field of similar shows out there. Medical dramas are popular — there’s no denying that.

What do you most want to see on Good Sam season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight, and are you also still hoping for a season 2 renewal? Share right now in the comments, and also come back around for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

