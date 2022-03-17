Survivor 42 episode 3 preview: Our hopes for Ika, Taku, and Vati!

After tonight’s big installment, are you curious to learn more about Survivor 42 episode 3? Will there be a lot more when it comes to drama?

We know that the Taku tribe is going to be coming off of Tribal Council in this episode. The decision was between Maryanne and Marya, and Marya was voted out. Now, they have to regroup, and that starts with unifying and figuring out the future. It does seem like Maryanne is close to Jonathan and by extension Omar, and that should help! We also think she can hold her own in the challenges. Even though this tribe is down to just four people, we don’t necessarily think that they are dead in the water. They’ve still got capable people and Jonathan, who is one of the biggest forces of nature we’ve seen in this game from a physical standpoint.

So what could happen on the other tribes? With Ika, we still think that Drea has some work to do pulling herself out of the abyss. Luckily for her, we do think that this tribe is SO chaotic that something different could happen in a matter of days. She could just go with the flow and end up okay.

As for Vati, our feeling is that Mike needs to be very careful. He’s being played to some extent by Daniel, but the good news is that nobody seems overtly threatened by him at the moment. This is the strongest tribe at the moment with six people left, and there is a lot of uncertainty as to where everyone stands.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 42 episode 3?

