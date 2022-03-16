Kung Fu season 2 episode 3 spoilers: What’s ahead in ‘The Bell’?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 2 episode 3? The two-part premiere event is now over, and Nicky is going to face some specific priorities. Take, for starters, trying to figure out some of Kerwin’s priorities, and also preparing for whatever her next move is going to be against Russell Tan. This is a season that will be chock full of action the rest of the way, but there’s also so much more to it. Think in terms of strategy, intellect, and heart. One of the goals of a series like this is to constantly keep you surprised and guessing, and we’re sure the writers are going to be doing that and a whole lot more moving forward.

The title for the next new episode is “The Bell.” Want to know more? Then check out the full Kung Fu season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

INSIDE THE LION’S DEN – After a mishap forces her to re-evaluate her plan against Russell Tan (guest star Kee Chan), Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns her attention to finding out what Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin) is up to after learning he’s back in the fold. Jin (Tzi Ma) offers help to an old friend at the Chinatown Arts Collective, and the team makes a big move against Russell Tan. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Winnifred Jong directed the episode written by Brian Anthony (#203). Original airdate 3/23/2022. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

The one thing that we hope for is that viewers recognize that Kung Fu is back on the air and they return to watch it! The premiere posted some disappointing numbers last week, with it down more than 50% in the demo and viewers from the series premiere. If we had to guess, we just don’t think a lot of casual CW viewers were aware that it had even come back on the air.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Kung Fu right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Kung Fu season 2 episode 3?

Where do you want to see “The Bell” go from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back! There are some other updates ahead and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







