Yellowstone season 5: A huge reason for Kevin Costner series to continue

We’ve known for a long time that a Yellowstone season 5 is coming to Paramount Network, and who knows? There could be many more years after the fact.

According to a new report coming in from Collider, we now understand more just how valuable the show is — and it’s enormous. Paramount has announced that the Kevin Costner series generated $100 million last year, making it the most-successful franchise in physical and digital transactional media. In simple terms, the show generates a TON of money, and that’s only expanding.

Can we count all of the ways that this show does well? You have revenue coming from commercial breaks, people streaming it on Peacock, and of course all of the repeats that air on Paramount Network over the years. Then, you’re adding to all of this DVD sales and even merchandise, which comes with having a show with this loyal a following. Paramount is also using Yellowstone to push and promote hard their Paramount+ prequels 1883 and 1932, which could premiere as early as the end of the year. (They don’t have Yellowstone itself on there yet, but we tend to think that will change as soon as the Peacock deal expires.)

We imagine that it’s too early for a discussion on how long a show like this can really last, but there’s no denying that there is a lot to ponder over in regards to that very subject. We feel like it will ultimately come down to when Taylor Sheridan decides to conclude the series, but we’re sure Paramount will give him a number of reasons, whether it be financially or creatively, to consider it. Any franchise that is generating nine figures is one that you’re going to want to keep around as long as possible. You don’t have to be some expert economist to understand that this isn’t just good business; it is fantastic at the end of the day.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowstone right now

Do you think that there are many more years in the tank following Yellowstone season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some more updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







