Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? New season 4 episode 16 spoilers

Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? We know that there was a repeat this past week, but are we about to see one on the air shortly?

Well, here’s the good news: The show is done with repeats! Or, at the very least, they are for the time being. Season 4 episode 15 is airing in a matter of hours, and we’re going to have a chance to see in here a big storyline for Becky. Is it one where her relationship with Professor Davis hits the skids? Well, for the time being, that 100% seems like it’s possible.

For more information on that, go ahead and take a look at the full The Conners season 4 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Messy Situation, Miscommunication and Academic Probation” – When Becky inadvertently outs her relationship with Professor Davis, he’s forced to reevaluate his career, but his erratic behavior sends Becky down a path to reevaluate their relationship. Meanwhile, Dan and Darlene check in on Chuck, only to learn heartbreaking news about his family on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We know that The Conners has a tendency to deliver a lot of serious, true-to-life storylines. Even with that being said, though, we’re somewhat surprised to be getting another one tonight! Remember that we just got done with the story of the shooting, which is one of the most sobering half-hours of television that we’ve had a chance to see so far. (For the record, there’s also another episode the following week, and we’re eager to hear more about that, as well.)

