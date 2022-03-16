Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney lands huge Marvel role during hiatus

While we wait for Euphoria season 3 to premiere on HBO, let’s just say that Sydney Sweeney has landed a rather prominent role for herself!

According to Deadline, the actress (who also had a big role on The White Lotus) has signed on to appear in the Sony – Marvel Madame Web movie, which also stars Dakota Johnson. There is no specific information as to who she will play yet, but internet talk is linking her to everyone from Black Cat to Spider-Gwen. Time will tell in regards to some of that. While we know that Sony’s Spider-Man universe has some connections to the MCU, they’re also doing a lot of their own thing. Look at Venom and Mobius for some examples of that.

So will this impact Sweeney’s future as Cassie on Euphoria? Probably not. Remember that Zendaya has appeared across three different Spider-Man movies as MJ already, in addition to all of her other film roles. If she is able to balance all of this without a problem, then we feel like Sydney will be able to do the same and then some. It still feels like season 3 is still a long ways off; Zendaya previously liked a tweet suggesting that we could be waiting until 2024, which is plenty of time for the cast to all do some other things.

As for what we’d want to see on Euphoria moving forward for Cassie, do we really have to spell a lot of that out? For the time being, it appears like the #1 priority should be finding a way to get her out of that toxic relationship with Nate. We know that this cannot be easy, and that’s why she’s probably going to need some help in order to open her eyes.

