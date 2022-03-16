The Blacklist season 9 episode 14: Panabaker’s daughter-in-law is missing

For those of you interested in learning more about a certain Cynthia Panabaker, The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 could be your chance to do that. “Eva Mason” is bringing back the character for what could prove to be a surprisingly personal episode.

For most of the season, we’ve theorized that the now-Senator was wicked and responsible for presumably what happened to Harold Cooper. Who else would be out to hurt him like this? We suppose that it’s still possible she is responsible, but in this episode, we’re going to see the character actually need the help of the Task Force. Could we learn something more about her in the process? It’s at least possible.

For a few additional specifics, go ahead and read now the full The Blacklist season 9 episode 14 synopsis below:

04/01/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : While searching for Sen. Panabaker’s missing daughter-in-law, the Task Force learns there may be a larger pattern of abductions. Red continues piecing together the mystery behind Liz’s death.

Just from reading that alone, it’s clear that we won’t get all the answers on Liz this Friday, even though that’s probably not much of a surprise. This is obviously something that the show is enjoying giving us little teases on here and there, and we don’t see that changing at any point in the near future. So long as we get answers and they’re satisfying in the end, we suppose that we’ll be happy.

