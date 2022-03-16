Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Since we often find ourselves cycling through new episodes of these shows and hiatuses, it’s always a worthy question to get into here.

Luckily, within this article we’re happy to provide a pretty-clear answer as to where things stand, at least at the time of this writing: There are more stories coming around the corner! New episodes of all One Chicago will start airing at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, with the silver lining being that this is the last week prior to a hiatus. We’ll have more on what lies ahead for all of these shows before too long.

For the time being, though, why not go ahead and give more news on where things are going now courtesy of the attached synopses?

Chicago Med season 7 episode 16, “May Your Choices Reflect Hope, Not Fear” – 03/16/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will helps a patient with long-haul [pandemic-related] symptoms. Vanessa reflects on her dating life when she learns that a patient’s daughter is having an arranged marriage. A new family is born out of tragedy. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 16, “Hot and Fast” – 03/16/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz forms a bond with a young immigrant boy he meets while fighting an apartment fire. Squad makes plans to prank the newest member of their team. Hawkins and Violet struggle to keep their relationship a secret. TV-14

Chicago PD season 9 episode 16, “Closer” – 03/16/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a young man is shot outside the Cárabo Bakery, the team works to connect the shooting to bakery owner Javier Escano, who has been under surveillance. Despite the increasing danger, Voight helps informant Anna Avalos get even closer to their target. TV-14

We know that all three of these episodes could contain a wide array of different surprises, and that’s why we will be back later to break some of it down more. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled!

