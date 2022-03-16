The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 video: Will a patient impact Shaun?

As we prepare for The Good Doctor season 5 episode 11 airing on ABC this Monday, it’s clear we are entering a slightly-new era for the series. After all, remember that while some of these characters may still be recovering from Salen, there is also most likely an eagerness for so many of them to get back to work. There isn’t as much fear hanging over them about whether or not they’re going to be overruled for the sake of saving money. They can focus instead on patients.

With that in mind, we love that next week’s “The Family” looks to be so patient-centric, especially for Shaun. Per the promo below, Freddie Highmore’s character is going to be treating a young girl who, on paper, seems to form a unique bond with him. She appreciates his honesty and he is getting something out of helping her on an emotional level. Rarely has Shaun ever felt something like this towards some of the people that he cares for.

Unfortunately, there is a potentially tragic twist at the heart of this story: What happens when this girl finds herself in a life-threatening situation? Will he may be able to treat her as he usually does? There is a big conflict here, given that his personal investment could get in the way of the case. This is something that Shaun is not used to, and we tend to think it could alter this case in a particularly significant way.

We don’t necessarily need something big or earth-shattering to happen in this episode. Just getting a chance to watch an emotional story play out with great performances is enough in our book. This is also one of the reasons for the show’s long-term success.

