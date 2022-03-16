Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Are the stakes higher than ever?

Yellowjackets season 2 could prove to be one of the most-anticipated shows later this year, provided that is when it returns. The first season ended with a number of shocking reveals, whether it be that Lottie is still alive or that Taissa may still be involved in some of the rituals from her time in the wilderness.

Are there still some huge mysteries in the past? Absolutely, but we’ve also got plenty of question marks in terms of the present and where the story could be going.

Of course, trying to get a ton of specifics about the upcoming season is no easy task, especially when some of the parties involved are being as vague as humanly possible. Yet, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, show executive producer Ashley Lyle offered the following while at the Critics’ Choice Awards this week:

“I think I think [what] we can tease, is that we aim to up the stakes in season 2, so, I’m gonna leave it there … I’m gonna leave you with that.”

Could you have assumed that? Probably, but with Taissa getting more into politics she is putting the survivors of the team in some element of peril. She’s making it so that their story will continue to garner attention and the more people dig, the more dangerous things could become. We have a good feeling that there are a lot of terrible things that happened out there that we don’t even know about just yet.

