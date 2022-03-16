Better Call Saul season 6 video: Rhea Seehorn quizzes Patrick Fabian

As you prepare for the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 on AMC next month, it looks like the network is putting out more and more fun content!

Today, that means an opportunity to learn a little bit more about Howard Hamlin himself in Patrick Fabian. In a new video below, Rhea Seehorn (who of course plays Kim Wexler) asks Patrick to tell viewers the full journey of his character in sixty seconds or less — and he actually does it in less than thirty!

What’s so fascinating about Howard is that he doesn’t come across necessarily as some horrific human being. He’s not manipulative or condescending in the way that Chuck was, though he can certainly be smarmy. He’s stuck in a particular worldview that comes from his success and he does hold ethics to a far higher regard than Jimmy does. His attitude definitely rubs Bob Odenkirk’s character the wrong way, and both Jimmy and Kim spent some of the end of last season plotting some revenge against him.

We imagine that Howard’s going to have a big role in the final season, especially since we could easily see him trying to stop Jimmy/Saul by any means necessary. Ultimately, we know that he can’t be that successful thanks to Breaking Bad — really, if there is any one thing that is going to take down Jimmy at this point, it is Jimmy himself. He is very much his own worst enemy.

What do you most want to see from Howard and Kim moving into Better Call Saul season 6?

Howard's all about the suit (and not getting screwed). #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/4bdfieF02b — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 16, 2022

