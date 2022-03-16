The Bachelorette: How will Gabby and Rachel’s season work?

As you prepare for The Bachelorette with Gabby and Rachel, it’s understandable that you have a million questions. After all, the announcements last night were pretty shocking! Not only were Gabby and Rachel announced as the leads, but they will be doing the next season together.

So how in the world will this season work? We’re not going to avoid our worst fear: That production will use this to create conflict and pit these two very-good friends against each other. We’ll try to give the show the benefit of the doubt that this won’t happen, but it’s hard given their track record.

Yet, we know there are international versions of the franchise that have used two leads, and even in America the most recent season of Joe Millionaire did something like it. There are multiple shows out there that have shown this could work. We don’t think there will be that much of a challenge fitting in all the dates, mostly because there tends to be a TON of dead air on this show as it is. So long as they each have time to get to know some of the guys, we’ll be happy in the end.

We don’t think that the show will completely and utterly change its format, but rather just find a way to accommodate both, even if that means having more two-night events. Let’s be honest here: It’s not like ABC has a lot of other programming in the summer! Also, they could use each other as a shoulder to lean on in a way that Kaitlyn and Tayshia were used to help Katie and then Michelle on the past two seasons. Jesse Palmer could fit that role, but we tend to think having the host a little more detached could benefit the show a little more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

