Snowfall season 5 episode 5: Cissy’s fascinating future

Tonight Snowfall season 5 episode 5 is poised to air on FX, and there will be chances to learn about a number of different characters. Of course, Cissy is one we remain especially fascinated about, and that’s mostly because of the twist we saw at the end of episode 4.

Does this character want to spend time around her son Franklin again? Of course! She loves him, and that will continue to be a part of the show’s central narrative. There’s also something a little bit deeper here, mostly in that she wants Teddy gone. She holds him accountable for whatever happened to Alton, and she absolutely wants answers.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine previewing some of what you’re going to see tonight, actress Michael Hyatt had the following bit of scoop to pass along:

“Every year, there have been twists and turns, but this particular twist really felt empowering … And I’ve enjoyed it. Being in Cuba and seeing that everyone gets a quality education and medical care, as well as the deep connection to the African experience, gave Cissy a new appreciation and understanding of her existence. Remember, she lived with Alton, a Black Panther, for much of her young life. It’s not a new consciousness. It’s a reawakening. She comes back with a straighter back.”

This is absolutely not the same Cissy, but there are a multitude of problems she has to prepare for. Not only is there the struggle of wanting revenge, but tonight, there are going to be a series of attacks that unfold that put Franklin and others in danger. Is she ready for that?

