FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 promo: After Jess LaCroix’s death

CBS tonight offered up a first look at FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 15 airing next week tonight, and is anyone else disappointed?

When you release promos for what is coming up next, the whole objective here should be to (you know) promote the story that’s coming. What is going to get people talking? Below, you can get a look inside what looks to be, at least on paper, a pretty standard case-of-the-week story. We know that this is the show’s bread and butter the vast majority of the time, but isn’t this an occasion to really mix things up a little bit?

Let’s frame things in this particular way: It is not often that you see a major character written off a show midseason, especially when that is your series lead. Also, remember that Jess LaCroix didn’t just exit — he was killed! Is it too much to ask for CBS to promote the character’s passing and what happens from here? Maybe they don’t want to spoil it for new viewers, but there’s just nothing altogether substantial about what they are bringing to the table here.

For those wondering, Jen Landon will be back in episode 15 as Sarah, so there will be more closure on Jess’ story. Of course, how long we get that remains to be seen, especially when the plan seems to be to introduce the new lead (played by Dylan McDermott) in episode 17 airing next month.

Hopefully, we’ll get at least a little more info over the next few days as to what this upcoming episode looks like. Don’t we deserve that at this point?

