The Oval season 3 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Cliffhanger ahead?

Next week on BET you’re going to be seeing The Oval season 3 episode 22 and odds are, we don’t have to tell you just how crazy things are going to become. We are gearing up now for what is sure to be an enormous, incredible finale!

“Road Kill” is the title for this particular episode, and we are going into this story with the super-bizarre feeling of not knowing whether or not there is going to be a season 4. That’s even more perilous when you consider that we’re probably going to have a HUGE cliffhanger at the end of everything here. Kyle will have a gun, and we can already picture one of those situations where we hear a gunshot and then a screen goes black at the end of the episode. (Fingers crossed this does not actually happen.)

Below, you can check out the full The Oval season 3 episode 22 synopsis if you want more updates all about what the story will be here:

Nancy is on edge and suspects the worst when Barry leaves home and cuts all communication; when Kyle gets a gun inside of the White House bunker, a life and death situation occurs.

Of course, we don’t expect much of this synopsis to actually be what happens in this episode, mostly because The Oval has more twists and turns than a mountain road. One you think you know where the story is going, something else turns up that throws just about everything into question. We just hope you’re prepared for your jaw to be on the ground here, wondering just how this particular story will move forward. (Fingers crossed for an announcement soon!)

