Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 spoilers: A Jamie, Frank conflict?

We know that you are not going to be seeing Blue Bloods season 12 episode 17 on CBS until the start of April, but it’s never too early to have a conversation about the story, right? That’s at least what we think on the subject.

The title for this episode is “Hidden Motive,” and that says a lot on its own. Yet, we think it is explicitly a reference to the Jamie story at the heart of this episode, as he is asked to lead the security detail for Mayor Chase. The twist? Frank is not told about this beforehand! You can look at this and easily say that the Mayor is probably trying to drive a wedge between father and son, or at the very least, make Frank uncomfortable. Protecting the Mayor is a huge feather in Jamie’s cap and Frank knows that … but it’ll rub him the wrong way that he was not consulted ahead of time.

What is Mayor Chase’s endgame? We think it’s probably the same as it’s been for most of his time in office. We really do think that this guy is going to try to do just about everything in his power to convince Frank to resign. Meanwhile, Frank isn’t going to budge because budging is not the sort of thing that Frank likes to do. We’re speaking about a guy here who is steadfast in his beliefs and is stubborn. If he ever resigns, he will do that on his own terms.

If you missed it previously, this is the episode directed by Bridget Moynahan. Isn’t that a cause for celebration?

