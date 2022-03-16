Snowfall season 5: More hype for episode 5 and beyond!

Snowfall season 5 episode 5 is set to premiere on FX tomorrow night, and we probably don’t have to hype this up beyond what you’ve seen already.

So what is at the center of this story? Well, it begins with a series of attacks that happen in Los Angeles, and it feels like these are easily the sort of thing that could jeopardize not only Frank, but everyone around him. That’s without even mentioning whatever could be happy to Cissy after some of her plans and objectives became clear at the end of season 4. She clearly wants Teddy’s head on a silver platter, but just as you would probably assume at this point, figuring out how to do that is not going to be that easy.

New Snowfall video! Be sure to look below if you do want to score some other thoughts on this past episode! Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube. There are, after all, even more updates on the way you don’t want to miss.

Do you want to hear more of what the cast and crew have to say about the season still to come? Thanks to a new video below from FX, you can hear a few little teases for what we can all collectively see coming up. Obviously, they are going to be pretty guarded on some of the bigger twists, but you do get a further sense here that the entire cast and crew really love what they are doing. With that in mind, we tend to think they’ll want to keep this going.

This is where we raise a pretty simple question: Why have we not heard about a Snowfall season 6 renewal yet? Is that something that could be announced soon?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Snowfall right now, including further looks at what’s to come

What do you most want to see on Snowfall season 5 episode 5 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to score other updates that you will not want to miss. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

So much has already went down in S5. Which cast member sums it up the best? #SnowfallFX Wed 10pm ET. Stream on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/sjGDhMqXN5 — Snowfall (@SnowfallFX) March 15, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







