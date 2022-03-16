The Bachelor finale: Did Susie Evans reject Clayton Echard’s proposal?

Well, we knew that tonight was poised to be quite possibly the most dramatic finale of The Bachelor ever for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans. We knew that this was going to be messy, but that messy? Well, this was on an entirely different level.

Let’s paint the picture here for a moment: After unceremoniously sending home both Rachel and Gabby, Clayton decided that he wanted to fight for Susie one final time. He got a ring and decided that, in the biggest Hail Mary ever, he was going to try and propose. He didn’t even know that Susie was even going to show up! (Or, that is at least what the show tried to sell us.)

So did he actually get down on one knee? Not exactly. He made it clear that this was the plan … but there is one real problem. Susie’s just not in love with him. She couldn’t go through with it. There was no proposal because she couldn’t reciprocate the feelings that he has.

We’ve seen a lot of things on this show over the years, but not so much a final rose ceremony like this. There was no real romance to it, only hurt feelings. Also, we have to sit here and wonder how many people are to blame. Clayton is first for not making sure Susie was comfortable before overnight dates — plus everything he did with the other women. Also, production decided the order of fantasy suites, and that may have kept the two from having these important conversations. Susie may have been able to get past some of what Clayton did, but that was out the window after he got so upset at her when she wanted to leave.

Yet, here’s the twist…

Clayton and Susie ARE back together. This somehow actually happened. So, basically everything that we saw on the show was basically moot compared to the time they spent after the fact trying to work things out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

What do you think about tonight’s The Bachelor finale, especially when it comes to Susie Evans rejecting Clayton?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do this, be sure to come back to get some other news you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







