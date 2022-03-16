Is Naomi new tonight on The CW? Season 1 episode 8, 9 spoilers

Is Naomi new tonight on The CW? Are we going to be seeing season 1 episode 8 sooner rather than later? The demand is of course there…

Unfortunately, demand does not actually mean getting a chance to see things play out tonight. There is no installment coming on the network at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, just like there was no episode of Superman & Lois airing before. It does feel like The CW is going to bundle those together for as long as they possibly can.

Want to get a few more details on where the show will be going from here? Then go ahead and check out the synopsis for not just episode 8, but also episode 9 below!

Season 1 episode 8, “Fellowship of the Disc” – AT ODDS – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) must take special care to protect her identity after Jacob (Aidan Gemme) shares obscure information with her and Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones). Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar) celebrate their 20th Wedding Anniversary while also giving serious consideration to their future and how best to protect Naomi. Meanwhile, Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) disagree on how Naomi should be trained for a larger, very imminent threat. Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) choose the comic bookstore for their class volunteer project, but Lourdes (Camila Moreno) finds their presence to be more of an intrusion into her private life. Gussie Roc wrote the episode directed by DeMane Davis (#108). Original airdate 3/22/22. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 1 episode 9, “Keep Your Friends Close” – EVERYONE’S A SUSPECT – New information leads Naomi (Kaci Walfall) to believe there is another alien in her midst… and it may be someone she knows. A visit from Commander Steel (guest star Brian Brightman) prompts Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) to make an unexpected visit to the McDuffy home in the middle of the anniversary party… but at least they arrive in style. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers and Aidan Gemme. Charles Stone III directed the episode written by Rebecca Bellotto (#109). Original airdate 3/29/2022. Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Hopefully, people will spend this hiatus either catching up on the season or spreading the word! Like so many other CW shows right now, the future of Naomi is very much up in the air! With chatter about a potential sale, this is a pretty confusing time to be on the network and there’s no clear timetable for answers on that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Naomi right now

What do you want to see on Naomi season 1 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







