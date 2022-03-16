The Bachelorette: Who is the next star, Gabby, Rachel, or Susie?

Following tonight’s finale of The Bachelor, there was one question very much on our mind: Who was the next star of The Bachelorette?

There were three contenders clearly at the end the two-hour finale tonight and, fittingly, they were the final three. It was hard to see anyone other than Gabby, Rachel, or Susie in contention, mostly because the three got the most overall airtime. We were for Gabby first and foremost, largely because she got such a raw deal at the end of this season and she’s very-much entertaining. She’s funny, charismatic, and she’s not afraid to tell off a guy when they are saying and doing the wrong thing. Rachel’s certainly compelling, but we don’t know if there’s that same potential for humor. (Gabby also made a great case for being a good communicator speaking to Clayton in the live portion of the finale tonight.)

As for Susie, it certainly made sense for her to get the gig, but it was also a little too obvious, no? That’s at least how we’re feeling about it right now.

Ultimately, Susie eliminated herself from the running when it was revealed that she and Clayton are actually together now in real life. Then, production make the stunning choice to name both Gabby AND Rachel the lead. Apparently they couldn’t choose and these two are going to star on their own season together. This feels like a pretty controversial idea, since it’s basically production halving their screen time and also making it so that they could have to compete for the same guys.

How will this work? We hope that’s not it, but it could take a little bit of time before all the details are revealed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor

Who did you want to see be The Bachelorette after tonight’s finale: Gabby, Rachel, Susie, or someone else?

Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! After you do that, be sure to come back to get some other news you won’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







