The Bachelor finale: Are Clayton and Susie back together?

As we prepared for The Bachelor finale on ABC tonight, one this was very-much clear: Clayton Echard wanted to be with Susie. He made that clear in just about every way he possibly could.

The twist? Well, let’s just say that the feeling was not 100% mutual here. Susie didn’t share that interest, and she even told him such when he tried to win her back at the start of this episode. She held her ground in a way that was incredibly effective, even though we were worried that somehow, someway, we would still see a situation where those two were together. Who knew what the next couple of months would mean for the two of them? (Remember that this season wrapped up prior to Thanksgiving.)

This was a weird finale, mostly because at around the 18-minute mark, it honestly didn’t feel like there was any hope for a pleasant ending at the conclusion of all of this. Instead, we had to sit around and watch Clayton dump Gabby and Rachel after just asking the two of them to stay. Doing that together was brutal, and everything that happened for the next hour equally so.

When Susie finally showed up again at around the 9:24 p.m. mark, she made it clear to him then that it was over. He wasn’t willing to give up until he heard that and with that, we saw the end of the journey.

Or, was it?

After Clayton came home from filming, he got a call from someone who he did not expect to ever hear from. Something did come out of this experience. It just wasn’t what anyone expected.

As it turns out, Susie did reach out to Clayton! They did get back together.

What do you think about tonight’s The Bachelor finale, and this mess of the Clayton – Susie relationship?

