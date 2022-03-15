Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Preparing for season 4 return

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? Are we about to jump right back into this world, and some of the characters once more?

Well, we can’t say that this is an article that is stuffed full of amazing news pertaining to the show. The first thing we have to report here is the oh-so-simple fact that there is no new episode tonight. Not only that, but there also won’t be one until mid-April thanks to NBC’s decision to program The Thing About Pam on Tuesday nights for the time being.

We’re sure there is a lot of exciting stuff set for when the show comes back (the promos are hinting at a possible Max engagement), but we know that in general, a lot of conversation around the show right now is centered on the endgame. We know that the plan has been set now for season 5 to be the final season, and for it to only run for thirteen episodes. That means that the writers are going to have to move quickly now through every single thing they want to accomplish.

As serious as things may be in and around the hospital, so much of the emphasis for this season has been on joy. When the dust ultimately settles here, we do think that bringing joy to a lot of these characters will be a priority. Our hope is that we’re building towards some sort of Max/Helen wedding down the road, just like we could also be seeing Iggy’s personal life get sorted out (we don’t want him to have an affair!) and for Max to be able to save the hospital from Dr. Fuentes.

One thing we do feel pretty sure about right now is that most of the stories to come will be purposeful. Given the amount of time left, they almost have to be.

