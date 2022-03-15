Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 8 preview

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Are we about to dive so much further into season 2?

After everything that just happened with Bizarro on this show, it 100% makes sense to want some more episodes sooner rather than later. So are we going to get them tonight? Well, not so much. There is no new episode airing later tonight, but at least this is a pretty short hiatus! The plan for the time being seems to be bringing the series back come March 22 with an episode that should be action-packed, but also contain a few more twists that could throw the entire world wide open.

To get some more information all about this, we simply suggest that you check out the synopses for the next couple of episodes in full below:

Season 2 episode 8, “Into Oblivion” – CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry’s (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec (#208). Original airdate 3/22/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 9, “30 Days and 30 Nights” – IT’S ELECTION DAY – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother’s starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana. Tyler Hoechlin, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Ian Samoil and written by Katie Aldrin & Jai Jamison (#209). Original airdate 3/29/2022.

Just in case none of that does enough for you, why not also watch the promo? By the time you get to the end of that, there’s a chance you are both fully engaged and ready for whatever is going to be coming up down the road here.

