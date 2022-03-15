Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 1 episode 14? If you’re wondering about that now, we’re happy to help both in terms of answers and further details.

So where should we start things off here? Well, let’s go ahead and hand over the bad news: There is no new installment tonight. It’d obviously be great to get more of the crime drama sooner rather than later, but for some reason, CBS is opting to torment us by taking the show off the air one week after bringing it back. It’s not a long hiatus — the plan is for it to return in one week — but it’s very-much a hiatus nonetheless.

Want to get a better sense of what the future will hold on the next episode? Then we suggest that you go ahead and view the FBI: International season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Kill List” – The Fly Team must figure out how to keep the U.S. attorney general safe amid a possible security breach while she’s in Hungary for an important meeting. Also, Raines’ sister is in Budapest, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, March 22 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What about beyond this episode?

There’s at least some stuff we can tell you right now. For now, the plan is for there to be another new episode on March 29, meaning that you’ll actually get a rare occasion of two installments in a row! After that, however, another hiatus is set to arrive in early April. Be prepared accordingly.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI: International right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to FBI: International season 1 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







