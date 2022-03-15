Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be diving into season 5 episode 16 in just a matter of hours?

We know that we’ve seen hiatuses before with this show, but we hoped that we were on the other side of them — at least for the time being! Unfortunately, that is not the case. There is no episode tonight, and the same goes for the week after, as well. For the time being, we are set airing around until Tuesday, March 29 to see what is next for a story titled “6 Volts.” There’s a lot that we could learn about some of these characters throughout, and in terms of medical patients and emotional cases, this could be one of the biggest stories yet.

For a few more details now all about what the future is going to hold here, go ahead and check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

Conrad and The Raptor help out an old friend whose heart problems reveal a bigger issue than they anticipated. Meanwhile, Devon treats a suicidal woman whom he thinks might be a good candidate for Deep Brain Stimulation. Then, Bell confronts the Medical Board about the cases he’s been investigating, and Billie and Trevor have an emotional reunion in the all-new “6 Volts” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 29 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-516) (TV-14 L, V)

The promo below gives you a little more insight, just in case you want a deeper dive.

Why the long wait?

If we had to guess, we’d say that it’s tied to the simple fact that there are only so many episodes a season. Also, the writers want to ensure that there are new installments still on the air in May.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Resident season 5 episode 16?

