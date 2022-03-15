Survivor 42 episode 2 sneak peek: The Omar, Jonathan odd couple

As we get ourselves set for Survivor 42 episode 2 on CBS tomorrow, why not celebrate one of the stranger dynamic duos in the game?

Over the years, we’ve seen a lot of fantastic two-person alliances, whether they be Domenick and Wendell, Amanda and Parvati, JT and Stephen, or Colby and Tina. Will Omar and Jonathan eventually go down in the history books? It’s hard to say, but they have potential to be thoroughly entertaining.

New Survivor video! Take a look below in the event you want to see our review of this past episode. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss them.

Below, you can see a sneak peek that is mostly about the bond that these two people share in the game. They’re both receptive and open to each other, even though they barely have anything in common. There’s a real sense of fun with watching them, and they each also have this mutual understanding they can help each other. Omar sees Jonathan as the ultimately meat-shield within the game, while Jonathan recognizes that Omar is good at a lot of the things that he isn’t good at.

The only problem that these two have is that everyone is well-aware already of the fact that they are close; that means that it will be hard to hide this alliance down the road.

Bonus sneak peek!

We are staying here at the orange Taku tribe and while there, it is clear that Maryanne is going to be somewhat of a target. Nobody seems to dislike her, but it does feel like her personality is starting to become grating. She is so high-energy all of the time, and we definitely understand how in this setting, that can be a lot for people to deal with.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 42 episode 2 on CBS tomorrow night?

