Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Are we finally going to follow up a new episode with another one for two straight weeks?

We know that as of late, the scheduling patterns for the network drama have been a little bit frustrating. Unfortunately, they are also not about to get any easier. There is no new episode tonight for the flagship show or anything else within the franchise. Instead, the plan here is for the series to return come Tuesday, March 22 with a story titled “Scar Tissue.” This is an episode that will prove to be a spotlight for Isobel, as we are about to see her father play a big role. In the process of seeing him, we’ll also come to understand their relationship a little bit further.

Curious to get a little more insight now? Then we suggest that you check out the full FBI season 4 episode 15 synopsis right away:

“Scar Tissue” – The team realizes they have a cross-country serial killer on their hands, after another body is found bound with the same sophisticated knot as their local victim. Also, the case has ties to Isobel’s father, Robert (Nestor Serrano), and his hotel, leading to revelations about their fractured relationship, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

So much of this story feels like it is planted firmly within the FBI mold — we’re going to have a dangerous case, and of course that is going to be a big part of the equation for what lies ahead. However, we’re also going to be getting a chance to learn one of the main characters better along the way.

