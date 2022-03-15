How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere date hopes at Hulu

Following the events of the season 1 finale, do you want to know the How I Met Your Father season 2 premiere date? Is it for sure coming back at Hulu? It goes without saying, but we’ve got quite a bit to talk through here.

So where should we begin here? Probably with the news that there will, in fact, be another season coming at the streaming service down the road. From the get-go we imagined there was a chance for more episodes, and we’re pleased to see that this is going to be happening. We think this show got a lot of unfair criticism in the early going because of the original show and how it ended, but it’s really ended up being such a delight to watch and stuffed full of a number of fun characters. We even got a particularly great cameo in the season 1 finale! (We won’t spoil it here.)

There are going to be a whipping 20 episodes in How I Met Your Father season 2, though unfortunately there is no specific premiere date for those yet. If we had to issue a guess, though, it’s that we will see the next season premiere at some point in the fall or in early 2023. It doesn’t necessarily take a lot of time to shoot a series like this so personally, we’d prefer to see it back sooner rather than later. It would also benefit Hulu to have a show like this around for a long time, especially since it’s so much fun and it can help to garner attention to some other things on the schedule.

When you consider the premise alone, it’s obviously well worth noting that there’s enough story here for things to go on several more years. We already know the day Sophie met the dad!

