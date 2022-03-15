The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Clayton, Susie get engaged?

Tonight on ABC, the finale for The Bachelor is finally here, and you better prepare for more mess on top of mess. We don’t say that lightly, given what transpired following the events of last night’s episode.

So where do things stand entering the finale right now? Well, we know that Clayton is clearly more into Susie at this point in the show. Remember that he openly talked about her through most of his time with his parents; he also couldn’t focus on the fact that he had both Rachel and Gabby in front of him, seemingly ready to accept a final rose at the end.

Judging from the promo below Susie is absolutely going to have a role to play in the finale, and we have a good feeling that this is going to be the most chaotic episode we’ve seen in some time. Based on where things stand right now, we have a feeling that Clayton is going to send home both Rachel and Gabby to try and be with Susie — there’s no other option that he has at this point. They will always know otherwise that they weren’t his first choice, and that’s going to be a hard thing for either one of them to accept.

If this season is still ongoing, we have a good feeling that we won’t get all of the answers until the interview with Jesse Palmer. Odds are, Clayton’s still going to try to work things out with Susie even if that doesn’t happen during the show. Will it happen? It’s a hard sell. That’s especially the case now that Susie has seen most of the reaction towards Clayton last week; that may validate a lot of what she felt in the moment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Bachelor finale tonight?

The journey isn't over until it's over. Tune in to the LIVE Bachelor Finale Event TONIGHT at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/1Q0w520rIs — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) March 15, 2022

