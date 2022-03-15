The Good Doctor season 5: Is Rachael Bay Jones, Salen leaving for good?

Tonight, The Good Doctor season 5 episode 10 offered what proved to be an emotional showdown, and one where Dr. Andrews turned out to be a hero amidst it all.

What did he do tonight? Well, he recognized that in the eyes of Salen Morrison, he’s not all that much. It’s not what he thought. The words of Shaun and so many others finally got to him. He made it almost impossible for her to win and with that, she lost. She signed the document and stepped away. From what we can tell, she’s gone. Salen was a HUGE part of this season no doubt, but this serves as an opportunity to move forward.

With that in mind, it’s also going to give some characters a real chance to move forward. For Dr. Lim, that means that she can come back to the hospital and not leave. Meanwhile, Dr. Andrews has a role of President that could be riddled with challenges — but he will oversee all of them.

One question to think about is this: Did Salen really step away because she cared about Andrews and didn’t want to fight him? Or, did she do this because she realized it was a losing battle? Either way, we credit Rachel Bay Jones on her performance throughout this. Salen was not an easy role to play, but she managed to do it in a way that made her nuanced. We understood why Andrews took so long to bail and yet, we’re very much happy that he did. We do think Glassman will come back in time, and we can see the hospital eventually inch closer to what was a status quo.

For now, we can at least rejoice that the good guys won! Also, that it happened in an unorthodox way.

