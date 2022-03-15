AGT: Extreme season 1 finale: Who won, & was it the right ending?

The AGT: Extreme season 1 finale aired on NBC tonight, and there were four acts left standing in Aaron Wheelz, Alfredo Silva’s Cage Riders, Jade Kindar-Martin, and then Erika Lemay. All of them fit the billing for this show in its own way and yet, there could only be one champion.

So who emerged from the pack as the winner here? In the end, it was Silva and his Cage Riders! While we’ve definitely seen him excel in his knife-throwing act Deadly Games in the past, this allowed him to bring things to a whole new level. There’s no denying that this was as dangerous as things come, and a pretty natural fit for a show like this. We can’t say that we have any issue at all with the end result.

The biggest issue that we have with Extreme as a whole comes via the format, which is the same exact issue we had with America’s Got Talent: The Champions when it aired. In pre-taping these shows, you make it where it’s hard for there to be a true champion. We still think the Cage Riders would have likely the whole thing, but it’s more satisfying with a public vote. We understand that some of these acts are a little too dangerous to be live, but you could pre-tape the acts and still give us a live show! The reason this doesn’t happen is simply because schedules are tricky; plus, putting on a live show comes with a lot of challenges.

Format aside, this was a fun experiment for NBC to put on the air in the weeks that followed the Olympics. We do believe there’s a lot of value in the AGT brand, even if there has to be a better way for it to work.

