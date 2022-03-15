The Bachelor finale spoilers: How does Clayton’s season end; Is he single?

How does Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor end? We know that this has been the question for the past several weeks. Really, ever since we first learned that this was a non-traditional ending.

What we could gleam from most of tonight is pretty simple: He loves both Gabby and Rachel. However, he also loves Susie. She is the person he was broken-up about the most, especially to the point where he couldn’t stop talking about her even after she was gone.

Throughout all of tonight’s episode, we knew we were building to something more involving Susie — there had to be! Just think of all of the ridiculous hype leading up to this by Jesse Palmer. Clayton decided that he wanted to explore things with her still, and he put some of the blame on himself for “not listening” and sending her away when he didn’t get what he wanted. This means that the door is still open — provided, of course, she even wants to be around. She’s going to be hurt not just by Clayton telling other women he loved them, but also the way that he acted towards him.

Based on everything that we’ve seen so far, there is a legitimate chance that Clayton ends up alone at the end of all of this. While both Gabby and Rachel both stuck around, that doesn’t mean that they will accept the proposal at the end. Also, Susie left Clayton — even if she does stick around, will she really be ready to accept the final rose and get engaged?

How do you think Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor will end, and do you think that he’s single?

