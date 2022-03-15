Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Meet RSJ, Obi, and Noma!

With Power Book II: Ghost season 3 coming on Starz potentially later this year — so for today, why not celebrate some new additions?

Starz earlier today announced that Gbenga Akinnagbe, Kyle Vincent Terry, and Caroline Chikezie are all going to be recurring on the upcoming season and odds are, they’ll play rather big roles in determining the future of Tariq St. Patrick and some other key characters.

Without further ado, let’s get to talking about these parts, courtesy of an official press release…

Gbenga Akinnagbe will play Ron Samuel Jenkins aka RSJ, a Howard University and Harvard Business School alum who grew up working class and built his own legitimate empire that has firmly entrenched him among the business elite.

-Could he be someone who works alongside Brayden? We’re expecting him to spend a little bit of time at Wall Street, and RSJ could have a role in that.

Kyle Vincent Terry will play Obi, a young man schooled in Britain who knows his way around a gun, but is equally comfortable in a boardroom.

-In a way, Obi seems like a match for Dru, someone who understands the violent part of the game but could strategize like the best of them.

Caroline Chikezie will play Noma, a worldly and powerful woman with a regal presence who has built her wealth with an illicit global empire and is not afraid to protect it by any means necessary.

-With a description like that, is it too much to hope that Noma is some sort of big-time villain? It’d be fun to see her clash with Monet, especially if she’s got a big organization around her.

