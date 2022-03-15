Blue Bloods season 12: Vanessa Ray on possibility of Jamie, Eddie baby

Will Jamie and Eddie become parents at some point on Blue Bloods? We know that this is a question that has been asked many times over.

One thing that we’ll come out and say from the get-go here is that the two don’t have to become parents to find happiness. Joy can come in so many different forms! For right now, they are finding a lot of validation and appreciation within their careers. Eddie is looking towards a potential change of focus, whereas we wouldn’t be surprised if Jamie is on the path to becoming a Captain someday. He may be resistant to the idea of being Commissioner, but there’s a reason why Frank’s line was included in the 250th episode this past week.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, Vanessa Ray did a good job explaining what the big challenge would be with a baby storyline at this point:

A Jamko baby would be fun, wouldn’t it? If Eddie were to get pregnant, though, it would mean sitting behind a desk. Not sure she’d love that, but being a part of the Reagan family has changed her in many positive ways.

This is the problem with Eddie being pregnant: It does limit the stories the character could do in the field. This is why we wonder if the show would ever consider a time jump, one where the character gets pregnant and has a baby between seasons. Or, another possibility could be Jamie and Eddie adopting. This seems to be an angle that is potentially being taken on another show right now in NCIS: Los Angeles.

There’s still a lot of time left even this season for things to develop — we’ll just have to see where they go!

What do you want to see from Jamie and Eddie on Blue Bloods season 12, let alone the rest of the series?

