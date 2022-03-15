The Bachelor finale: Did Susie return, re-join Clayton Echard?

Tonight’s The Bachelor finale started with complete and utter chaos — the Rose Ceremony to top all Rose Ceremonies. It lasted for most of the first hour, and a lot of it was spent watching Clayton Echard convince Gabby and Rachel that they should each stick around.

He admitted to telling everyone he was in love with him. Meanwhile, he also admitted that he was intimate with both Gabby and Rachel. (Did anyone else appreciate how supportive these two were of each other?) We get how they were feeling, and also how much Clayton screwed this up a million times over. Yet, Gabby and Rachel both decided to move forward despite the chaos, and they were now the Final Two.

Yet, did the Final Two become the Final Three? Did Susie actually come back? The previews hinted that this could be possible.

Well, it was about ten minutes left in the finale — and after Gabby and Rachel met Clayton’s parents — that we saw the big twist arrive. It came in the form of Clayton admitting that Susie was the one he really wanted to be with, but she left. She went away. Yet, he still wanted closure and an opportunity to talk to her. In doing this, we can imagine him more or less torpedoing his relationship with the other two women. If he decides to go off and try for something with Susie now, he’s basically telling the other two that they aren’t the right person for him.

So this is where we are now entering the episode — Susie is still in Iceland. With that in mind. We tend to think there’s something more coming here…

