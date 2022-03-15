Killing Eve series finale: Show EP offers up cryptic, thrilling tease

Regardless of whether you watch on BBC America or AMC+, we’re still a good ways away from the Killing Eve series finale. With the way this show tends to throw twists at us, there’s a good chance that a LOT could happen over the next few weeks.

After all, there’s been so much that has happened already this season! We’ve seen Villanelle be baptized, Villanelle kill again, and then Jodie Comer’s character be arrested. To think, we’ve seen all of this play out in just the first three episodes!

In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Laura Neal was fairly cryptic about how this wild game of cat-and-mouse will end. Yet, she did at least offer up the following tease that has us more than a little bit intrigued:

I think fans can expect an exciting, thrilling, emotional, satisfying end to these two extraordinary characters’ journeys.

We do think most loose ends are going to be tied up with these characters. We can’t quite speak for everyone else, but of course we’ll continue to do our best to remain hopeful about that. (Unless, of course, we get a Carolyn spin-off down the road — if that happens, we’re more than happy to see some loose threads at the end here.)

Will Eve or Villanelle get out of the show alive? At this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if the two kill each other in the closing seconds.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Killing Eve series finale?

