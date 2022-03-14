All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Power outage

Next week, you’re going to have a chance to see All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 5 on The CW. Do you want to learn more all about it now? Well, for starters, the title for this episode is “Truth Hurts.” Even though this show is only four episodes in, that’s enough time for some characters to have secrets! A lot of that will come to a head in this installment, and we tend to think they will come about in some interesting ways.

To get a few more details right now on what you can expect moving forward, be sure to check out the full All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 5 synopsis below:

GETTING ANSWERS – When the power goes out at Bringston, everyone takes the time to reveal some surprising truths to each other. Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with telling her friends about her son when she learns he will be in town for a visit, and Thea unexpectedly turns to Simone for dating advice. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) becomes worried about JR (Sylvester Powell) who is dealing with issues in the wrong way. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) challenges Keisha (Netta Walker) when she is ready to give up on her choreography dreams. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara’s (Kelly Jenrette) relationship comes to a head, leaving them questioning how to move forward. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Holli Overton (#105). Original airdate 3/21/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Could this be the most important story of the whole season? Based on the premise, we at least feel like it’s going to be the most important since the pilot. There’s a lot that needs to be addressed, and it could work to shape the future of Simone on-campus in a number of different ways.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American: Homecoming right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American: Homecoming season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







